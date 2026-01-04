UDF faces seat-sharing test in Central Travancore as Congress, KC (Joseph) may dig in over turf

KOTTAYAM: As the UDF prepares for the upcoming assembly elections, buoyed by its success in the local body elections, the allocation of seats within the coalition in Central Travancore presents a significant challenge for the leadership.

While the Kottayam and Idukki leaderships have already demanded that a few seats be taken over from the Kerala Congress (Joseph) group considering the winning possibility, the Joseph group remains resolute in their position that it will not give up even a single seat. Moreover, the Joseph faction is also thinking of asking for more seats this time.

Meanwhile, the situation could escalate further if the Kerala Congress (M) joins the UDF. This would intensify the seat-sharing crisis, especially if its chairman Jose K Mani seeks the Pala or Kaduthuruthy constituencies.

Such a demand would create stringent opposition from the incumbent MLAs, Mani C Kappan and Mons Joseph, respectively. In Kottayam, the Congress leadership is pushing to acquire the Changanassery and Ettumanoor seats from the KC (Joseph) faction as some Congress leaders have expressed interest in contesting from these two constituencies.

“Of the 10 seats contested by the KC (Joseph) faction in the last assembly election, they secured victory in only two. Therefore, these seats should be reallocated to the Congress,” said a Congress leader. Meanwhile, in Idukki, the DCC leadership has written a letter to the KPCC demanding to take over the Idukki assembly seat currently held by the KC (Joseph).

KC (Joseph) leader K Francis George had an unsuccessful contest from here last election. However, the KC (Joseph) faction remains confident that all such demands will not affect them. “The Congress should not think that it can claim any seat from the Kerala Congress. We will not give up even a single seat,” said a KC leader.