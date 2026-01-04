Vigilance seeks CBI probe against Kerala LoP Satheesan over foreign funds in 'Punarjani' project

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could trigger fresh political debate in the state, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has recommended a CBI probe against Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan for allegedly receiving foreign funds in the 'Punarjani' project.

The move ahead of the assembly polls could pose a headache to the Congress-led UDF.

The Vigilance has reportedly found discrepancies in the funds collected from the UK through a foundation, which the bureau has found as a violation of provisions under the FCRA law. A report recommending the CBI probe has been handed over to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

According to reports, the 'Punarjani' project aimed at the rehabilitation of 2018 flood victims in the Paravur constituency. The Vigilance found that Satheesan has received foreign funds for this by forming 'Manappattu Foundation', which is registered as a charitable trust with central government recognition and FCRA registration.

A sum of 22,500 pounds (Rs 19,95,880.44) was collected from the UK through this foundation, which was transferred to the FCRA account of the foundation through a UK-based NGO called Midland International Aid Trust (MIAT).

The Vigilance has also obtained a video evidence in which the Congress leader is seen requesting 500 pounds from each person in a programme held at the UK, which will be used to purchase sewing machines for women who were affected by the 2018 floods.

The officials have also suggested that action must be taken from the Legislative Assembly Speaker, as Satheesan has also violated the Assembly Rule of Procedures as a legislator.