Water metro to headline Kerala’s Republic Day tableau

KOCHI: Kerala will take to Kartavya Path this Republic Day with the Kochi water metro as the centrepiece of its tableau, placing the electric water transport system before a national audience.

Speaking on the development, Kochi water metro and metro rail managing director Loknath Behera told TNIE, “The water metro on Kartavya Path this January 26 will stand as a living manifestation of Viksit Bharat. Built on indigenous technology and powered by homegrown operations, it reflects the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat — a self-reliant vision shaping a stronger, more resilient India.”

The tableau was cleared by the Union defence ministry after a multi-stage evaluation, marking Kerala’s return to the parade after its last appearance in 2023.

The central government asked states to align their presentations with either ‘Swatantrata Ka Mantra – Vande Mataram’ or ‘Samriddhi Ka Mantra – Atmanirbhar Bharat’. Kerala opted for the latter, shaping its tableau around the idea ‘Atmanirbhar Kerala for Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Conceived as India’s first integrated, electric-powered water-based public transport network, Kochi water metro has reshaped everyday mobility across the city’s island communities.

Unlike conventional ferry services, the system is fully electric, barrier-free, and integrated with metro rail and feeder services, positioning it as a model for low-emission urban transport in coastal and backwater-rich cities.

“Kochi water metro is Kerala’s gift not just to India, but to the world — a bold, forward-looking model that is drawing global attention for redefining urban water transport,” highlighted K K Jayakumar, the public relations manager of metro rail and water metro.

Along with the water metro, the state’s display will also draw attention to its achievement of 100% digital literacy.

The tableau, conceptualised by the state information and public relations department, is being designed by Roy Joseph for J S Chauhan and Associates.