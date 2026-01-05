11-year-old boy seriously injured as roadside object explodes in Kerala's Palakkad

PALAKKAD: An 11-year-old boy has suffered a serious leg injury after an object found on the roadside exploded in this north Kerala district, police said on Monday.

The injured boy was identified as Sreeharshan, a native of Veettampara, who was soon rushed to a hospital in Perinthalmanna on Sunday, Ottappalam police said.

His leg was badly injured as flesh in the ankle was ripped off in the explosion.

According to police, the incident happened when Sreehsrshsn was walking through a village path along with his mother.

"Suddenly, his leg hit the object, and it exploded," a police officer said.

It was suspected that the object might be a country-made explosive commonly used to scare away wild animals, especially boars.

"As it is an area frequented by animals like wild boars, there are chances for people to plant such explosives there. It can be confirmed only through a scientific examination. We are examining all aspects," the officer added.

A case under the Explosive Substances Act has been registered concerning the incident, police added.

The injured boy is currently admitted to Cooperative Hospital in Perinthalmanna, and his condition is stable now.