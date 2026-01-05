500 bikes gutted in massive fire at Thrissur railway station

Southern Railway refutes eyewitness’ remarks

Thrissur fire station officer Anilkumar T said they got an alert around 6.35 am and rushed to the spot. “About 30,000 litres of water was used to douse the flames. Through timely intervention, we could stop the fire from spreading to the automatic signal unit on the platform”

He said the exact cause of the fire can be established only via a forensic examination. The flames were doused within 30 minutes and train traffic was not affected. Revenue Minister K Rajan, MLA P Balachandran and Mayor Niji Justin visited the site. Rajan has sought a report.

State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar, too, visited the site and sought a report. “It is a serious safety lapse. Further details can only be disclosed based on the report,” he said.

In a statement, the Southern Railway refuted allegations that a spark from the overhead cable triggered the fire, saying it originated from one of the parked motorcycles. The fire was brought under control swiftly due to coordinated efforts by firefighters, local residents and railway police personnel, said the statement, which dismissed remarks made by the eyewitness (Mallika) as unsubstantiated.