Losing touch with past, Kerala's tribal community bear brunt of wild animal attacks

KOCHI: For centuries the tribal community in Kerala has lived in harmony with nature, conserving the forest and sharing space with wild animals. However, in recent years there has been a spike in deaths of tribal people due to wild animal attacks and most of these incidents happen inside the forest.

According to the data released by Kerala Independent Farmers Association (KIFA), as many as 34 people have died in elephant attacks in 2025 (Jan - Dec) and 19 of the victims are members of tribal community. The state witnessed four deaths in tiger attacks during the same period and three victims belong to the tribal community.

The forest department has been conducting workshops to revive traditional knowledge of the tribal community to mitigate human-wild animal conflict. According to top officials, forest officers who visited settlements located deep inside the forest had tried to educate the members to be vigilant while moving inside the forest and to travel in groups. Conservationists allege that many youngsters plug in earphones and hear music while walking through forest. Another reason is consumption of liquor.