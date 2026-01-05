Predicament of Kerala Marxist thinker P K Pokker

KOZHIKODE: Mounting a scathing attack on the left intellectuals, Marxist intellectual P K Pokker said people like leftist writer and orator Sunil P Elayidam are ‘the new incarnation of those who want to push Kerala back to Sanatana Dharma’.

Pokker’s autobiography Erikkin Thee is a touching account of a Marxist who lives a secular life and yet is constantly being attacked for ‘smuggling in religious identity politics’ among the left in Kerala. The book narrates how insensitive a section of the CPM intellectuals and leaders in Kerala is to the predicament of the Muslims after the demolition of the Babri Masjid.

According to the author, the demolition prompted many among the left to take a deep plunge into the power structure of the upper caste ideology. “Thus, the critique of upper caste Brahmanical ideology and the caste system became a part of the studies. Some progressive savarnas in Kerala were distressed with this,” Pokker said.

The author said that CPM leader P Rajeeve, who was the resident editor of Deshabhimani, was the first to write against his book on identity politics. "Rajeeve wrote that the CPM does not subscribe to my line of thinking. This led to people isolating me at the office and outside." (At that time Pokker was on a deputation as the director of Kerala Bhasha Institute.)