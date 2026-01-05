Vizhinjam port wins national award in mega infra category

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vizhinjam International Seaport, Kerala’s flagship deep-sea port project, has been recognised with the prestigious National Project Excellence Award 2025 in the Mega Infrastructure category.

The award highlights Vizhinjam’s significance as one of India’s most ambitious maritime infrastructure projects, designed to transform the state into a global shipping hub.

The recognition places Vizhinjam alongside other landmark national projects that have previously won the award, including the new Parliament building and the Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh.

The honour was jointly instituted by the International Institute of Projects and Program Management (i2P2M) and the Centre for Excellence in Project Management (CEPM), two leading organisations that promote best practices in project execution and management.

Officials from Adani Vizhinjam Port received the award on behalf of the project at a function held in New Delhi.