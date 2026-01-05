Winnability key in UDF candidate selection, says Chennithala

KOZHIKODE/KALPETTA: The UDF will prioritise winnability while finalising candidates for the upcoming assembly elections, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said on Sunday. Addressing reporters in Kozhikode, he said election preparation will be a key agenda at KPCC’s two-day leadership summit, ‘Lakshya’, that began in Wayanad on the day.

After the leadership camp, the Congress will hold discussions with coalition partners, including the IUML, regarding seat-sharing arrangements, Chennithala said. Referring to the last elections, he said the party had considered 53% representation for youth and women, clarifying that encouraging young leaders does not mean sidelining senior leaders.

Meanwhile, inaugurating ‘Lakshya’ at a resort in Sultan Bathery, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said the UDF is targeting 100 seats in the assembly polls. The leadership camp is being attended by KPCC office-bearers, senior leaders, district Congress committee (DCC) presidents, MPs, MLAs, and mayors.

Warning of attempts to weaken the party from within, Venugopal said both the CPM and the BJP were trying to disrupt Congress unity following the UDF’s strong performance in the local body elections. He urged leaders to exercise extreme caution while interacting with the media and advised them against making unnecessary remarks that could be used against the party.

“Both the CPM and the BJP are unsettled by the UDF’s outstanding victory in the local body elections. Their main strategy is to undermine unity within the Congress. Leaders must therefore be careful while responding to the media. No one should declare their candidature prematurely and should wait for official announcements from the party leadership,” Venugopal said.