Winnability key in UDF candidate selection, says Chennithala

KOZHIKODE/KALPETTA: The UDF will prioritise winnability while finalising candidates for the upcoming assembly elections, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said on Sunday. Addressing reporters in Kozhikode, he said election preparation will be a key agenda at KPCC’s two-day leadership summit, ‘Lakshya’, that began in Wayanad on the day.
After the leadership camp, the Congress will hold discussions with coalition partners, including the IUML, regarding seat-sharing arrangements, Chennithala said. Referring to the last elections, he said the party had considered 53% representation for youth and women, clarifying that encouraging young leaders does not mean sidelining senior leaders.
Meanwhile, inaugurating ‘Lakshya’ at a resort in Sultan Bathery, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said the UDF is targeting 100 seats in the assembly polls. The leadership camp is being attended by KPCC office-bearers, senior leaders, district Congress committee (DCC) presidents, MPs, MLAs, and mayors.
Warning of attempts to weaken the party from within, Venugopal said both the CPM and the BJP were trying to disrupt Congress unity following the UDF’s strong performance in the local body elections. He urged leaders to exercise extreme caution while interacting with the media and advised them against making unnecessary remarks that could be used against the party.
“Both the CPM and the BJP are unsettled by the UDF’s outstanding victory in the local body elections. Their main strategy is to undermine unity within the Congress. Leaders must therefore be careful while responding to the media. No one should declare their candidature prematurely and should wait for official announcements from the party leadership,” Venugopal said.
Further, the Alappuzha MP said the party intends to continue its emphasis on generational change.
“In 2021, 50% of the candidates were below the age of 50. A similar approach is being considered for the upcoming elections, with priority for youth and women,” he said.
Later, in an afternoon session, leaders shared their views on election strategies and organisational preparations.
The general consensus was that UDF allies, including the IUML, should be given adequate consideration during seat-sharing talks. Senior leader K Muraleedharan said religious and community organisations should be taken into confidence fully.
AICC general secretary and Kerala in-charge Deepadas Munshi cautioned against complacency, noting that overconfidence after the 2019 Lok Sabha victory had adversely affected the party’s performance in the 2021 assembly elections. Congress Working Committee member and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor stressed that dissenting views should be expressed within the party rather than being aired publicly. Echoing the sentiment, Muraleedharan said public reactions by some leaders were becoming a subject of ridicule.
Congress member and political strategist Sunil Kanugolu is also participating in the summit and is conducting a study to assess the party’s electoral prospects. He is expected to present his findings to the leadership. On Monday, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan will present the “Mission 2026” document aimed at securing 100 seats for the UDF in the assembly elections.
Group discussions have begun by dividing the state into three zones, with a review of the local body election results. The discussions are being chaired by P C Vishnunath for the southern region, A P Anilkumar for the central region, and Shafi Parambil for the northern region.