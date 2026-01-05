With a second bus, Munnar ‘doubles’ tourism fun

IDUKKI: Munnar’s misty hills just got a little closer to the clouds. Strengthening its appeal as one of Kerala’s most loved tourist destinations, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has rolled out its second double-decker bus service in the hill station, offering visitors a scenic ride through the high ranges like never before.

The new bus was formally inaugurated by Devikulam MLA A Raja on Friday, marking another milestone in KSRTC’s efforts to blend public transport with tourism experiences. Built at KSRTC’s central works in Pappanamcode, Thiruvananthapuram, the bus reached the Munnar depot a day ahead of its launch, creating much anticipation among tourists and locals alike.

Designed especially for sightseeing, the double-decker allows passengers to soak in Munnar’s lush landscapes, tea gardens, reservoirs through wide, unobstructed views. With 11 seats on the lower deck and 39 on the upper deck, the bus has been thoughtfully designed to maximise visual experience while ensuring comfort.

The service begins and ends at the Munnar depot, travelling along the Kochi-Dhanushkodi national highway and covering popular destinations such as Devikulam, Gap Road and Anayirangal before returning. The new bus operates at 8am, 11.30am and 3pm, complementing the existing ‘Royal View’ double-decker service’s runs at 9am, 12.30pm and 4pm.

Speaking on the occasion, a senior KSRTC official said the initiative is aimed at redefining public transport as a tourism product. “The overwhelming response to the first double-decker service proved that tourists are keen on experiencing Munnar in a comfortable and eco-friendly way,” the official said.