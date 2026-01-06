91-year-old becomes Kerala’s second skin bank donor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Donating her organs after death had been a lifelong wish of Anandavalli Ammal. Just like her husband, late Hariharan V, who donated his eyes two decades ago.

So when the 91-year-old passed away on Sunday night, her family fulfilled her wish and donated her skin to the state’s lone Skin Bank at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital (MCH).

A resident of Karamana in the state capital, Anandavalli became the second person to donate skin to the facility opened last September. Her eyes were also donated, though age prevented retrieval of other organs.

“When my father died, he could not donate skin as there were no skin banks in the state at the time. The skin harvested from my mother will now be grafted on patients who arrive in critical condition at the hospital,” said her son, Dr Easwer H V, professor and head of neurosurgery at Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST). Since Anandavalli passed away at home and could not be taken to the hospital, the Skin Bank team overcame logistical hurdles—the skin has to be harvested within five hours of death—and carried out the procedure at her residence, Venkita Nivas in Shastha Nagar, Karamana, using advanced equipment. She thus became the first donor whose skin was harvested outside the hospital.

A team led by Dr A P Premlal, head of plastic surgery at the MCH, removed a portion of the skin after a four-hour procedure. The team included Dr Abha, Dr Anupama, Dr Arsha, Dr Lisha, and nursing officers Ashwathi and Sheena Babu.