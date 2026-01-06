Butterfly numbers on Cheenkanni riverbanks dip amid climate woes

KANNUR: Butterflies have begun arriving at the riverbanks of Cheenkanni in Kelakam panchayat this year, continuing their usual migratory pattern from the Western Ghats after the monsoon rain subsides. However, butterfly observers have noted that the number of arrivals is lower compared to last year, which they believe could be due to changing climatic conditions.

More butterflies are expected to reach the area by mid-January, after which their onward migration to nearby regions will begin. Meanwhile, preparations are under way for the annual butterfly survey, which is scheduled to be held at Aralam in the second week of January.

V C Balakrishnan, an environmentalist from Kannur, said that changes in the monsoon have affected the butterfly migration process this year. He explained that under normal monsoon conditions, the migration usually begins towards the end of November. However, he recalled that a similar situation had occurred a few years ago, when the migration was delayed and began only in the first week of January. In previous years, Albatross butterflies had arrived in large numbers by mid-December and started their migration early.

Meanwhile, Aralam is expecting an increase in visitors to the butterfly sanctuary this year, as it has gained recognition as the only butterfly sanctuary in the country. In addition to the steady arrival of butterflies, several species have been spotted in large numbers engaging in mud feeding this year. Among them are the chocolate albatross, narrow-banded bluebottle, common jay, common jezebel, painted sawtooth, Euploea core, and the common tiger butterfly, all of which have been seen gathering at moist patches to absorb essential nutrients.

Ratheesan, the wildlife warden of Aralam, said that plans are under way to conduct awareness programmes in schools and to develop a butterfly village by bringing together nearby panchayats, to promote conservation and eco-tourism.