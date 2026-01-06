Buzz over new role for Shashi Tharoor as he re-engages with Congress leadership

KOCHI: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor appears to be moving closer to the party’s organisational mainstream in Kerala and Delhi, even as speculation grows within the party that the high command may be exploring a larger role for the four-time Thiruvananthapuram MP, according to party sources.

Sources indicated that there is “exploratory-level discussion” within sections of the leadership on the possibility of offering Tharoor an ambassador-equivalent assignment in Delhi with cabinet rank in the event of the UDF returning to power in Kerala, though they stressed no formal decision has been taken. Senior leaders are also said to be working to restore internal cohesion in the state unit ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

According to those familiar with the developments, AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal has taken the initiative to facilitate a one-to-one meeting between Tharoor and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with Rahul Gandhi either this week or the next to discuss political and organisational matters.

“These are sensitive consultations at an early stage. Everyone will publicly deny it, but the very intensity of the denials reflects the importance of the discussions,” a senior leader said, adding that internal dynamics in Kerala are also part of the backdrop.

Signs of a thaw were visible on the ground this past week. Tharoor attended the Congress Working Committee meeting in New Delhi on December 27 and participated actively in the two-day KPCC leadership camp held in Sultan Bathery, where he engaged closely with state leaders.

Speaking to reporters after the Wayanad camp on Monday, Tharoor sought to dispel talk of friction with the leadership. “Who said I left the party line? Even when I expressed my opinions on various subjects, on most matters the party and I have stood on the same line,” he said.