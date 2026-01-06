Former Kerala minister and IUML leader Ebrahim Kunju passes away at 73

KOCHI: Former Kerala minister and senior Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader V K Ebrahim Kunju passed away in Kochi on Tuesday. He was 73. According to a medical bulletin issued by VPS Lakeshore Hospital, he passed away at 3.40 pm while undergoing treatment in the private ICU.

He was admitted to the hospital on Sunday and had been under treatment for multiple myeloma, heart failure, and chronic kidney disease, and was brought to the hospital following health complications.

Born on May 20, 1952, at Kongorpilly near Aluva to V U Khader and Chithumma, Ebrahim Kunju entered public life through the Muslim Students Federation and later the Muslim Youth League, marking the beginning of a long and influential political journey. He was first elected to the Kerala Legislative Assembly in 2001 and went on to win again in 2006, 2011, and 2016, representing Mattancherry and later Kalamassery.