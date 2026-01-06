From kulfi, wafer to dark chocolate, CPCRI’s twist of taste toasts coconut

KASARGOD: The ICAR-Central Plantation Crops Research Institute in Kasaragod is taking coconut places, positioning it as an ideal alternative for vegans looking to avoid dairy based products.

On Monday, CPCRI, along with its allied research institutes, launched four new coconut-based products -- Kalpa Kulfi, Kalpa Wafer Cone, Kalpa Velvet (dark chocolate), and Kalpa Qbitz (nata de coco) -- as part of its 110th Foundation Day celebrations held on the campus. The institute also debuted products developed by a farmer producer company (FPC) associated with it.

According to CPCRI scientists, coconut-based ingredients enhance dietary fibre content and contribute essential vitamins, minerals, and health-promoting fatty acids.

Central University of Kerala (CUK) Vice Chancellor Prof Siddu P Algur inaugurated the event. In his address, Prof Siddu stressed the importance of using artificial intelligence, big data analysis and cutting-edge technologies like remote sensing, and drones to redress the problems facing plantation crops.

He suggested creating prediction models and precision farming to help growers, who are mostly small farmers.

Dr K B Hebbar, director of CPCRI, delivered the introductory address. Standout contributors were recognised: Dr P Anithakumari and her team received the best scientific team award for their impactful farmer participatory technology transfer, while Dr B J Nirmal Kumar and Mohammed Haneefa were honoured as the best technical and administrative staff members respectively.

Excellence awards for flash talk presentations went to Dr Daliyamol and Dr Hima John. Winners of the photo competition were K Shyamaprasad and Dr K Nihad. S Sreekumar was awarded a certificate for his PPVFRA-registered coconut variety, Edava long fibre coconut. Progressive farmers were also felicitated.

The three-day 26th Plantation Crops Symposium was also inaugurated at the event.