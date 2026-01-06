Kerala govt directs district collectors to provide all documents on SIR war footing

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in progress, the government has directed that urgent steps be taken to include all eligible people in the voter’s list. District collectors have been directed to provide documents necessary on a war footing to those who require them. During the period for enrolment in the voter’s list, a fee exemption will be in place for documents, the government said.

The state cabinet had earlier decided to set up help desks at the regional level to assist people with enrolment. Collectors have been directed to set up public hearing centres for the purpose. If required, additional officials and volunteers would be appointed at these centres. Also, there will be a fee discount at Akshaya centres.

Steps will be taken to ensure that officials working with SIR activities are available. In that regard, the government directed that vacancies of booth-level officers be filled at all polling stations, with vacancies arising in the case of retirements filled immediately. Also, officials who are part of these activities cannot be transferred during the period and leave should not be approved to these officials without prior permission.

Awareness programmes too will be conducted to ensure that all eligible voters are included in the list.