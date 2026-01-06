KSRTC pulling out all ‘stops’, for smart future

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Commuters are set to experience a futuristic upgrade, with KSRTC preparing to launch nearly 50 smart bus stops across the state. These hubs will feature real-time bus schedule displays, audio announcements, self-service ticketing kiosks, and artificial intelligence-powered crowd management systems. Built on KSRTC-owned land under a revenue-sharing model with private firms, the stops will also allow regulated advertising.

Officials said the initiative will greatly enhance passenger comfort, convenience, and safety. “For the first time, commuters will have access to live bus arrival information, digital ticketing, and AI-enabled surveillance at bus stops. This will reduce waiting time and improve the overall travel experience,” a senior KSRTC official said.

Under the agreement, private partners will bear all costs of installation, power, connectivity, and maintenance, while KSRTC will earn a share of revenue from advertising and vending services. “The model ensures financial benefit for the corporation without upfront investment. Transparency will be maintained through an online dashboard accessible to the KSRTC at all times,” the official explained.

The smart bus stops will include weather-protected shelters, seating, WiFi connectivity, and high-resolution digital screens for advertisements and government announcements. AI-powered cameras will provide centralised monitoring, crowd heat maps, and deterrence against vandalism.