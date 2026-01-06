KSRTC pulling out all ‘stops’, for smart future

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Commuters are set to experience a futuristic upgrade, with KSRTC preparing to launch nearly 50 smart bus stops across the state. These hubs will feature real-time bus schedule displays, audio announcements, self-service ticketing kiosks, and artificial intelligence-powered crowd management systems. Built on KSRTC-owned land under a revenue-sharing model with private firms, the stops will also allow regulated advertising.
Officials said the initiative will greatly enhance passenger comfort, convenience, and safety. “For the first time, commuters will have access to live bus arrival information, digital ticketing, and AI-enabled surveillance at bus stops. This will reduce waiting time and improve the overall travel experience,” a senior KSRTC official said.
Under the agreement, private partners will bear all costs of installation, power, connectivity, and maintenance, while KSRTC will earn a share of revenue from advertising and vending services. “The model ensures financial benefit for the corporation without upfront investment. Transparency will be maintained through an online dashboard accessible to the KSRTC at all times,” the official explained.
The smart bus stops will include weather-protected shelters, seating, WiFi connectivity, and high-resolution digital screens for advertisements and government announcements. AI-powered cameras will provide centralised monitoring, crowd heat maps, and deterrence against vandalism.
“No material against the government, women, or children will be permitted. KSRTC and government messages will be displayed free of cost,” said the official.
As many as 46 bus stations will be launched in the first phase, with KSRTC planning to expand the model to other locations after the initial rollout. “This is a scalable design that can accommodate future smart mobility services. We see it as a step toward transforming public transport infrastructure in Kerala,” said the official.
The rollout is expected to begin later this year, starting with major urban centres. KSRTC has been involving private firms to relaunch its depots and passenger waiting rooms with co-branding solutions.
Key features of the proposed smart bus stops
Real-time passenger information
Digital displays showing bus arrival/departure times, route details, and delays
Audio announcements for accessibility
Digital ticketing facilities
Self-service kiosks for booking and issuing tickets
Support for QR codes, mobile payments, and commuter passes
Safety & surveillance
AI-powered cameras for crowd monitoring and passenger safety
Heat maps and head counts to manage crowds
Weather-protected shelters with proper seating and lighting.?
WiFi connectivity for passengers
Adverts & public messaging
District - No of proposed stops
Thiruvananthapuram - 15
Kollam - 9
Alappuzha - 7
Kottayam - 4
Idukki - 1
Ernakulam - 3
Thrissur- 2
Malappuram - 4
Wayanad - 1