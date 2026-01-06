Sabarimala gold theft case: Kerala HC grants six more weeks to SIT

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday observed that the special investigation team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold theft case has obtained clinching records pertaining to the gold cladding carried out in 1998 by the UB Group. The SIT also informed the court that, as on date, statements of 181 witnesses have been recorded. Meanwhile, the court granted the team six more weeks to complete the probe. After going through the SIT report, the court expressed its satisfaction and observed that the probe was being carried out in a professional and thorough manner, leaving no stone unturned.

The SIT pointed out that the events leading to the registration of the two crimes span a period from 1998 — when the gold cladding was initially carried out by the UB Group — to September 2025, when the dwarapalaka sculptures were sent to Smart Creations for gold plating. The investigation has been classified into four distinct phases. The first phase relates to the gold cladding of various adornments and artefacts in and around the sanctum sanctorum of the Sabarimala temple.

The second phase concerns the replacement of the old gold-clad door of the sreekovil with a new gold-plated one in 2019. The third phase pertains to the removal of the gold-clad dwarapalaka idol plates, side plates, and door-frame plates in 2019.

The fourth phase covers all transactions relating to the gold plating of the dwarapalaka idol plates in 2025, the SIT submitted. The court observed that merely because the SIT has, at this stage, focused on the transactions forming the subject matter of two separate cases registered in this regard, it cannot be inferred that the remaining phases will escape scrutiny.

Hence, the court directed the SIT to continue the investigation meticulously and fearlessly, uninfluenced by any external pressures or extraneous considerations.