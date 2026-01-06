Vellappally’s comments will help IUML: P M A Salam

KOZHIKODE: IUML state general secretary P M A Salam has said that SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan’s continued communal statements will help the UDF garner double the benefits it gained in the elections to the local bodies.

Addressing a press conference after the working committee meeting of the party here on Monday, he said the people of the state have not approved of Natesan’s remarks.

“We have the example of the Oommen Chandy government which registered a case against Natesan for his remarks against Noushad, who saved a life from a manhole. It was the then KPCC president V M Sudheeren who filed a complaint at that time.

We don’t prefer to file a complaint against him now because we are deriving benefits from his statements,” Salam said.

Those who are responsible to prevent the person from making such statements are not doing their responsibility. People should also understand this fact,” Salam said. Salam also said the party is viewing the issue of SIR seriously.