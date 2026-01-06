Wayanad summit signals a unified course for Congress’s 2026 Kerala election campaign

KALPETTA: The two-day KPCC leadership summit in Wayanad has signalled a clear course correction within the Congress in Kerala with the party formally shifting from internal assessment to an early, structured political offensive aimed at returning the UDF to power with a 100-plus seat victory in the 2026 assembly elections.

Held at Sultan Bathery under the banner ‘Lakshya’, the summit was marked by an unusual emphasis on discipline, unity and early preparation — an acknowledgment by the leadership that organisational drift and public dissent had cost the party dearly in the 2021 assembly election.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, MP, set the tone on the opening day by warning leaders against premature candidature announcements and public posturing. “Both the CPM and the BJP are unsettled by the UDF’s performance in the local body elections. Their strategy is to break Congress unity. Leaders must therefore be extremely careful while interacting with the media,” Venugopal said, underlining the leadership’s intent to impose message control ahead of a high-stakes election.

Venugopal also reiterated the UDF’s central political goal. “Our target is clear — more than 100 seats in the assembly elections. That is achievable only if the Congress functions as one team,” he said. He confirmed that the party would continue its policy of generational transition, noting that in 2021 nearly 50 per cent of Congress candidates were below 50 years of age, with a similar emphasis planned on youth and women in 2026.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, who presented the ‘Mission 2026’ document on the concluding day, framed the Congress’ campaign as a shift from oppositional rhetoric to governance-centric politics. “Our aim is not merely to criticise the LDF but to provide solutions where the government has failed — especially in the economy, health and agriculture sectors,” Satheesan said.