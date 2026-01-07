Despite hardship, passion keeps this Malayali trapeze artist going

KOCHI: Fear dissipates when passion asserts itself. Balancing on a rope high above the ground, she carefully places three cups, saucers, and a spoon on her head. Danger lurks at every step, yet the audience’s thunderous applause gives her courage. And so the lone Malayali artist in Great Bombay Circus, which is currently on at Manappattiparambu in Kochi, continues to refine her art despite the inherent hardship.

“The circus is my family now,” Baby D, a trapeze artist, tells the TNIE.

“It is my comfort zone and a place where I can follow my heart. My passion propels me to continue in this profession.”

Taking a stroll down memory lane, the 24-year-old explains how she became a part of the industry. But the tale is not a rosy one.

“The history of Indian circus is not complete without mentioning Thalassery, which has long been regarded as the hub of circus artists. My tryst with the circus began at the age of three when my parents dropped me off at a circus called Chandrettan’s Circus, which later came to be known as the Grand Circus,” Baby says, gazing at the huge circus tent which has been her home for the past 21 years.

She tries to explain her parents’ decision as one forced by financial difficulties.

“It was not as if I had been placed in a strange atmosphere. Thalassery, my birthplace, has been the hot bed of the Indian circus industry since the 1900s, with nearly every household having a family member placed in one of the many big circus companies owned by Malayalis,” she says.