JB Koshy panel bats for special recruitment, quota hike for Christian minorities in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Special recruitment to fill shortage of Christians, Nadars and converted Christians in government services, 3% reservation for Latin Catholics and Anglo-Indians in degree and postgraduate courses, increasing reservation to backward Christian communities in educational institutions to 6% and welfare fund for Sunday school teachers similar to the one for Madrasa teachers are some of the key recommendations of the JB Koshy Commission, set up to study the economic, educational and welfare issues of Christian minorities.

The commission has, in its report, observed that Dalit Christians have been facing major discrimination and hence they should be given all benefits enjoyed by the Scheduled Caste (SC) community. Though the commission report — accessed by TNIE — was submitted in 2023, the government has not yet officially released the recommendations. The report recommends a slew of measures to address the backwardness of Christian minorities and ensure better representation for those converted to Christianity from Dalit communities.

The commission has proposed to form a separate body to study representation for Latin Catholics and Dalit Christians in government jobs. With Assembly elections around the corner, the politically significant recommendations are sure to trigger a debate in the state.

Noting that backward Christian communities currently have 8% reservation in jobs but only 4% in education, the report recommended increasing the educational quota to 6%, distributed among LA/AI, Nadar, and SCCC (Scheduled Castes Converted to Christianity) groups in a 3:2:1 ratio. It also proposes a 20% community quota in all Christian minority institutions in the aided sector.

It further noted that a law similar to the Kerala Madrasa Teachers’ Welfare Fund Act should be introduced for teachers of Sunday Schools, Veda studies, and religious instructions, with the same government assistance extended to their welfare fund as well.