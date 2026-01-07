Kannur juice vendor travels world in search of fresh perspectives

KANNUR: For the past 30 years, Hashim V P, from Pappinisseri, has been selling sugarcane juice in front of the stadium, quietly turning his small roadside business into a gateway to the world. What began as a modest means of livelihood gradually became the source of his greatest passion — travelling. With the income earned from selling sugarcane juice, Hashim has explored destinations far beyond his hometown, always accompanied by his wife Haseena. His first international journey gave an experience that opened the doors to more adventures. Since then, he has travelled extensively across India and ventured abroad to ten countries.

Recalling the beginning of his journey, the 67-year-old said that his first trip to Delhi was in 2012. At the time, June and July was off-season for his business, and he would usually close his shop and stay at home. However, a conversation with his elder brother changed his outlook on life. His brother spoke to him about the importance of travel and the experiences it offers, sparking a passion within him. “From then on, I have not stopped travelling and continue to explore new places whenever I can.”

Over the years, Hashim has travelled to Israel, Palestine, Jordan, Egypt, Iraq, Malaysia, Thailand, Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia, turning his love for travel into a lifelong pursuit. He now plans to visit China in the coming months, accompanied by his wife and elder brother.