Kerala MLA Prasanth relocates office, resolving space dispute with BJP councillor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vattiyoorkavu MLA V K Prasanth has finally relocated his constituency office to Maruthamkuzhy, bringing an end to a weeks long political spat over office space with Sasthamangalam ward BJP councillor R Sreelekha that had drawn considerable public and political attention.

The move follows a growing controversy over Prasanth’s use of an office in the corporation building in Sasthamangalam, a space that Sreelekha insisted should be vacated to enable her councillor’s office to function properly.

Prasanth shifted his office on Wednesday to a rented space at Maruthamkuzhy, roughly 150 metres away from the earlier location, effectively closing the dispute.

Immediately after being sworn in as councillor, Sreelekha, an ex DGP, requested Prasanth to vacate the corporation building office, citing severe space constraints that allegedly affected her ability to function from the premises.

Tensions escalated recently after Sreelekha allegedly installed her own name board above Prasanth’s office nameplate in the corporation building and publicly shared images of it, further intensifying the stand off between the two elected representatives.

Initially, Prasanth had refused to vacate the Sasthamangalam office, asserting that he had a valid rent agreement and the right to continue using the space until the end of his term.