Man stages accident to win woman’s trust, leaving her seriously injured in Kerala; two arrested

PATHANAMTHITTA: What looked like a road accident on a busy evening in this district has now been exposed as a carefully planned crime, driven by obsession and deceit.

Police said a 24-year-old man and his friend staged a scooter accident, injured a woman on purpose, and then tried to pose as her saviour - all to win her trust and sympathy.

The accused are Ranjith Rajan of Mammoodu, Konni, and his friend Ajas (19) from Payyanamon.

According to the police, Ranjith was in a relationship with the woman earlier and wanted to regain control over her life.

On December 23, around 5.30 pm, the woman was riding her scooter home from Adoor after a coaching class. As she reached Vazhamuttam East, a car followed her closely. Moments later, the vehicle rammed into the scooter from behind. The woman fell hard on the road. The car did not stop.

People nearby rushed to help, shocked by the sudden crash.

That's when Ranjith arrived in an Innova car. He introduced himself as the woman's husband, comforted the crowd, and took her to a private hospital in Konni, presenting himself as a caring rescuer. But police said the rescue was part of the plan.