Mohanlal to ‘accompany’ KSRTC on revival journey as goodwill ambassador

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On a revival path, the KSRTC is set to get a major boost with actor Mohanlal joining the state-run carrier as its goodwill ambassador.

The Dadasaheb Phalke award recipient has agreed to associate with the KSRTC as its goodwill ambassador, Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar said on Tuesday. Mohanlal will feature in KSRTC advertisements and promotional campaign. Notably, he has chosen to do so without charging any remuneration. Leading filmmakers will be engaged to produce high-quality advertisements to enhance KSRTC’s public image, the minister said.

Meanwhile, Ganesh Kumar also announced that KSRTC achieved a record daily collection of Rs 12.18 crore from ticket sales on Monday, January 5, operating 4,952 buses to carry 27 lakh passengers. Its previous record of Rs 11.53 crore was achieved on December 15. Upon adding non-ticketing revenue, the total collection of January 5 crossed Rs 13 crore.

Ganesh Kumar said increase in revenue is not solely due to the Sabarimala season, though collections during the pilgrimage period rose by Rs 2 crore compared to last year.

He also said the era of trade union dominance in KSRTC was over and urged leaders to remain silent. On e-buses, he said the vehicles are expensive when considering maintenance and electricity rates.

KSRTC now plans to introduce a business-class service, with talks underway to procure premium Volvo buses. Two are expected initially, with the first service operating between Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam, stopping at Kollam and Alappuzha bypasses.

Pathanapuram plan

On his assembly election plans, Ganesh Kumar said he will contest from Pathanapuram and win with a large majority.