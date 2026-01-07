Most recommendations by J B Koshy panel implemented, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Tuesday, informed that the majority of the recommendations made by the J B Koshy Commission Report were implemented in the state.

Reviewing the actions taken based on the report, the CM asked the officials to implement the possible recommendations without any delay, and inform them which of these cannot be implemented.

It was also informed in the meeting that seven of these recommendations will be submitted to the cabinet by the departments concerned.

Formed to study the issues of education, welfare, and financial backwardness of the Christian minorities, the move is seen as an attempt to win over the Christian community.

Of the 284 recommendations and 45 sub-recommendations put forward by the commission, 17 government departments have executed the 220 recommendations and sub-recommendations, according to a statement released by the Chief Minister’s office.