Seat talks yet to begin, decision by mid-January, says Muraleedharan

KOZHIKODE: Congress leader K Muraleedharan has said that discussions on seat sharing for the upcoming elections have not yet commenced and that a tentative framework is expected to be finalised by around January 15.

Speaking to mediapersons in Kozhikode on Tuesday, Muraleedharan said party-led protest programmes would continue actively in the coming days.

Muraleedharan said the Congress is facing two main political rivals this time -- the BJP and the CPM -- and alleged that both parties are effectively working in tandem.

Referring to recent political statements, Muraleedharan said Education Minister V Sivankutty’s declaration that he would not contest from Nemom and BJP state president K Surendran’s claim that he may contest from Vattiyoorkavu point to an underlying political current.

Expressing confidence about the capital district, Muraleedharan said the Congress can make a comeback in Thiruvananthapuram. On Palakkad constituency, Muraleedharan asserted that there would be no compromise in candidate selection and that the candidate would be someone from Palakkad itself.