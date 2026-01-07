Kerala

Seat talks yet to begin, decision by mid-January, says Muraleedharan

On Palakkad constituency, Muraleedharan asserted that there would be no compromise in candidate selection and that the candidate would be someone from Palakkad itself.
Senior Kerala Congress leader and former MP K. Muraleedharan.(File Photo | Express)
KOZHIKODE: Congress leader K Muraleedharan has said that discussions on seat sharing for the upcoming elections have not yet commenced and that a tentative framework is expected to be finalised by around January 15.

Speaking to mediapersons in Kozhikode on Tuesday, Muraleedharan said party-led protest programmes would continue actively in the coming days.

Muraleedharan said the Congress is facing two main political rivals this time -- the BJP and the CPM -- and alleged that both parties are effectively working in tandem.

Referring to recent political statements, Muraleedharan said Education Minister V Sivankutty’s declaration that he would not contest from Nemom and BJP state president K Surendran’s claim that he may contest from Vattiyoorkavu point to an underlying political current.

Expressing confidence about the capital district, Muraleedharan said the Congress can make a comeback in Thiruvananthapuram. On Palakkad constituency, Muraleedharan asserted that there would be no compromise in candidate selection and that the candidate would be someone from Palakkad itself.

