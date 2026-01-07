Tharoor rules himself out of CM race; active role expected in Kerala politics

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ending speculation about his entry into Kerala politics, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor has informed the Congress leadership that he has no intention to project himself as the party’s chief ministerial candidate. The thaw in the strained relationship between Tharoor and party high command followed cordial discussions he held with senior leader Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge a few weeks ago. A one-to-one meeting involving the three leaders is expected to take place soon after Rahul and Kharge return to Delhi.

Tharoor recently attended the working committee meeting as well as the party’s foundation day celebrations. According to party leaders, both Rahul and Kharge urged him to play a more active role in Kerala politics ahead of the 2026 assembly election. Tharoor reportedly made it clear that he has no ambition to emerge as CM aspirant.

He also conveyed to the high command that several controversies attributed to him were the result of selective media reporting. Tharoor is learnt to have said that leaders should refrain from reacting to media headlines without going through his full statements.

Party sources said K C Venugopal has reportedly briefed Kerala leaders on the latest developments and cautioned them against provoking Tharoor. Tharoor’s new stance has come as a relief to the state leadership and other aspirants eying CM post. Tharoor has also taken the new stance in view of the triangular tight fight between UDF, LDF and NDA in many of the assembly constituencies.

“He doesn’t want to be part of any blame game if any setback happens to the UDF,” said a Congress leader. In the ‘Lakshya-2026’ meet held in Wayanad, Tharoor was treated cordially, and some of his suggestions were incorporated into the valedictory speech of Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan.