Vigilance finds ghee offering worth 16 lakh missing in Sabarimala

PATHANAMTHITTA: The vigilance wing of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has launched a probe into an alleged irregularity detected in the distribution of ghee offerings at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple.

According to reports, as many as 16,000 packets of ghee, worth Rs 16 lakh, entrusted to the distribution counter are reportedly missing, prompting the TDB vigilance wing to launch an investigation. Sabarimala executive officer O G Biju said that the vigilance team was entrusted with the probe as soon as information about the missing ghee packets was received.

The alleged irregularity emerged during a vigilance inspection of records, which showed that the amount corresponding to the packets received had not been remitted to the TDB account.

The ghee (Adiya Shishtam Ney) is purchased by pilgrims who are unable to perform Neyyabhishekam. The ghee is sold in 100-ml packets priced at Rs 100 each.