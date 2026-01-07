Vigilance points to an unholy nexus between Satheesan, foundation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could pose a challenge for UDF, the vigilance probe into the Punarjani issue has concluded that there was an unholy nexus and conspiracy between Opposition Leader V D Satheesan and Manappat Foundation chairman Ameer Ahammed. Based on these findings, the Vigilance recommended a CBI probe into the issue. The state government, meanwhile, is waiting for legal advice to take a call on ordering a CBI investigation into the matter.

As per vigilance findings, Satheesan violated Section 3(2)(a) of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act 2010. He canvassed £500 each from the attendees of a lunch meeting held in October 2018 at Birmingham, UK, and raised a total of £22,500.

The fund was received through the FCRA account of Manapppat Foundation, with the help of UK-based NGO Midland International Aid Trust (MIAT). This was done “while having political clearance obtained for a personal visit to meet friends and visit a few historical places,” thus violating FCRA.

As per vigilance findings, the foundation opened an account for the Punarjani project and transactions were carried out from November 2018 to March 2022. A total of Rs 1.27 crore was collected for the project.

It’s also learnt that the vigilance found that no MoU was signed between Manappat Foundation and MIAT. Similarly, the foundation chairman informed the vigilance that Satheesan’s air tickets were sponsored by Oman Air, while his other expenses and accommodation were met by him.