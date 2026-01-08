‘Balan should not try to be modern day Goebbels’: Jamaat leader

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: UDF leadership and Jamaat e Islami Hind came out against CPM leader A K Balan’s statement that if the UDF comes to power, the home department would be handed over to Jamaat e Islami and Kerala would witness more communal riots like the Marad violence.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said Balan’s statement echoed Sangh Parivar’s hardline Hindutva narrative. “It is part of Sangh Parivar’s campaign to claim that if UDF comes to power, the home department will be handed over to Jamaat e Islami. Balan has the backing of the CPM leadership. Congress would like to know the response of CPM state secretary on this issue,” he added.

Terming it a communal remark, AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said the statement came from CPM’s desperation. “Post the electoral defeat, the CPM is trying to spread communalism. Instead of trying to find reasons for own defeat, the CPM is trying to spread communal venom in society. Balan deliberately made such a remark,” alleged Venugopal.

Jamaat e Islami Hind Kerala Amir Mujeeb Rehman said Balan should not turn into a modern day Goebbels. “The CPM’s strategy of using SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan outside the party, and Balan within the party to communalise the social fabric is dangerous,” he said.