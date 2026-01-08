BJP banks on proven vote-pullers in bid for Kerala breakthrough

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the BJP in Kerala readies itself for an Assembly election it believes could deliver its best-ever performance, the party has narrowed its focus to a small clutch of proven vote-pullers who have consistently outperformed the broader organisational baseline. These leaders have already been linked to constituencies identified internally as the BJP’s most winnable seats.

Based on its performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the party’s strongest bets include state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, former state chiefs V Muraleedharan and K Surendran, and firebrand leader Sobha Surendran. With the exception of Chandrasekhar, who entered electoral politics only in 2024, all are seasoned campaigners with experience across Assembly and parliamentary contests.

Chandrasekhar was fielded from Thiruvananthapuram barely six weeks ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and went on to deliver the BJP’s best-ever showing in the constituency.

The entrepreneur-turned-politician has expressed his preference to contest from Nemom, where he secured a lead of over 22,000 votes against Congress leader and then three-time MP Shashi Tharoor. “More than (Chandrashekhar’s) organisational role, it is his record-breaking margin in Nemom that makes him a natural choice there,” said Karamana Jayan, BJP Thiruvananthapuram city unit chief.