CM Pinarayi sets 110-seat target for LDF

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Focusing on developmental agenda, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has set an ambitious target of 110 seats for the Left front in the coming assembly election. At a special cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, the chief minister unveiled an action plan aimed at plugging loopholes and addressing shortcomings.

Pinarayi told his cabinet colleagues to focus on developmental agenda as the prime poll campaign. He admitted that there are certain shortcomings in some regions, and in certain sectors. Ministers have been directed to complete projects in their respective portfolios in the coming two months. A 50-day action plan, prepared by the CMO, has also been finalised to take the government’s achievements to the masses. He said there’s no anti-incumbency in the state.

At the cabinet meeting, Pinarayi unveiled the LDF’s election strategy. “Ministers have been given charge of coordinating projects in their respective departments in addition to each district. Projects in the final stage should be completed and those completed should be inaugurated. Special focus should be given to provided benefits of welfare schemes to the beneficiaries. The aim is to ensure that the government’s achievements reach the people,” a minister told TNIE.

The CM also directed to focus on giving wide publicity to completed projects. “A lot of work has been done, but it hasn’t reached the people. The attempt is to ensure that these are being projected. Special focus should be given to constituencies where we didn’t perform well,” said the minister.