Congress or CPM? Jamaat to support party best placed to defeat BJP

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the forthcoming assembly election, Jamaat e Islami Hind (JIH) will support secular parties best placed to defeat the BJP, whether it is the Congress or the CPM, said JIH Kerala Amir P Mujeeb Rehman.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Mujeeb Rehman said that, in the local body election too, the organisation had supported CPM candidates in seats where the Left was better positioned to defeat the BJP than the Congress.

“Till 2011, JIH had supported the Left and held discussions with them. In 2006, 2009 and 2011, we supported the CPM and the Left. In the Assembly election to be held where the CPM and Congress are in direct contest, the Welfare Party will take a position after analysing the specific situation in the particular constituency. There is nothing wrong in holding discussions with political parties,” he said.

However, he accused the CPM of using JIH as a political tool to create communal polarisation in Kerala. “They should withdraw from this stand. By adopting such a position, CPM is politically isolating itself. We do not believe the CPM is an anti-minority organisation. However, its recent positions reflect an anti-minority approach.”

He demanded that the CPM must explain the logic behind accusing JIH of communal activities. “We have never issued a statement which contained religious fanaticism. It was the CPM that killed T P Chandrasekharan and put a sticker ‘Masha Allah” on the car used for the murder.

CPM’s position of opposing majority communalism and minority communalism equally ends up equating both the hunter with the prey,” Mujeeb Rehman said.