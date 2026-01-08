IUML retracts claim on Pattambi; Congress bid for seat swap fuels political churn

PALAKKAD: In a significant twist in pre-election negotiations within the UDF, the Muslim League’s Palakkad district leadership has withdrawn its earlier demand for the Pattambi assembly seat and decided to retain Kongad, a move senior League leaders say is aimed at preserving the party’s “secular image”.

According to League insiders, the revised understanding now under consideration would see the League fielding a Dalit candidate from Kongad, as it did in the previous election, on its party symbol, while the Pattambi seat would be contested by a Muslim candidate on Congress symbol. A League state committee leader said the arrangement was part of broader alliance negotiations. “This is being viewed as a way to reinforce the coalition’s secular positioning and distribute electoral responsibilities across communities,” the leader said.

However, sources within the League indicated that the earlier push to claim Pattambi emerged amid intense pressure from a senior Congress leader, who was keen on securing the Kongad seat for his relative, a woman leader from within Palakkad district. “There has been sustained lobbying from senior Congress quarters to accommodate district-level aspirations at Kongad, and that pressure significantly altered the League’s calculations,” a party insider said.

The discussion on a possible seat swap initially gained momentum following the League’s strong performance in the local body elections in the Pattambi assembly segment. “The League won 68 wards under the Pattambi constituency, more than both the Congress and the CPM,” a senior League leader said.