Kanthapuram faction renews call for bifurcation of Malappuram district

MALAPPURAM: The Samastha Kanthapuram faction has renewed its demand for the division of Malappuram district, asserting that the proposal should be viewed as an administrative necessity rather than through a religious lens. The demand was raised through a statement read out when the Kerala Yatra, led by Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar, reached Malappuram.

The statement was read by Kerala Muslim Jamaat state general secretary and deputy leader of the yatra, Sayyid Ibraheem Khaleel Al Bukhari Thangal. He said the call for bifurcation arises from the needs and aspirations of the people of Malappuram district and should not be interpreted on religious grounds.

“District division is meant for revenue and administrative convenience. It is not a violation of the federal system. Viewing district reorganisation through a religious lens is a wrong trend,” Khaleel Bukhari Thangal said. He added that any reorganisation should be carried out after carefully studying the demographic and geographical conditions of all districts in Kerala. “This demand should be seen as a genuine need of the people of Malappuram,” he said.

Khaleel Thangal also responded to allegations by SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan that the SNDP does not have institutions in Malappuram district. He said that if the SNDP had applied for institutions and had not received what it was entitled to, the government should ensure that they are granted.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Ambassador to India Abdullah Mohammed Abu Shawesh inaugurated the Kerala Muslim Jamaat’s Kerala Yatra at Areekode in Malappuram district.

Speaking at the ceremony, the ambassador said the yatra carried a message of unity. “This is a message against dividing humanity. The yatra is a call to stand together against division. Humanity is the common language of all people,” he said.