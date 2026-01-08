Land-related services go hi-tech in 101 villages in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over 100 villages in Kerala have adopted total digitisation in land transaction and records management, thanks to the digital resurvey programme. With another 200 villages set to join the fold by February-end, the government plans to try out AI-powered chatbot and voicebot for personalised land-related customer services.

So far, digital resurvey is completed in 458 villages. Final maps have been published for 101 villages among them. Draft maps have been published for other villages where residents are given time to raise complaints. The resurvey has covered 9.05 lakh hectares, and a milestone of 10 lakh hectares will be achieved by February-end.

All land-related services in the 101 villages, including land registration and subsequent record changes in Revenue and Survey departments, are now digital. They are performed through an Integrated Land Information Management System (ILIMS). The front-end of ILIMS is “Ente Bhoomi”, a portal through which citizens can access all land-related services. Besides land transactions, the portal provides services like premutation sketch, encumbrance certificate, land tax payment, fair value information, auto mutation, location sketch and re-categorisation of land.

The 101 villages brought under the ILIMS have accurate and updated land documents. In Kerala, land records are kept by three government departments - Revenue, Registration and Survey. Under the existing system, original maps with the Survey Department are not updated after land transactions. In villages covered under ILIMS, land registrations get reflected in the records with all the three departments.