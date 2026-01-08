Language barriers slow police probes as cases involving non-Keralites rise in the state

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With cases involving non-Keralites on the rise, language barriers are increasingly slowing down police investigations across the state. Officers say they often find it difficult to question people who do not speak Malayalam.
Police stations do not have trained translators, as no such post has been created for the department. As a result, officers depend on ad hoc help to record statements. At times Hindi or English-speaking officers are brought in from other units. This works only when the person being questioned speaks those languages.
Police sources said the lack of translators affects accuracy and creates delays at crucial stages of investigation. Even simple details like a person’s name or place of residence are sometimes erroneously recorded. This forces officers to redo statements and re-verify facts. “There are definitely issues arising from the language barrier. We try to manage with all the support we can arrange, but it is not always easy,” a top cop said.
Though most of the cases involve migrant workers, it affects foreign tourists and interstate travellers as well. Police say statements must be accurate because even a small mistake can weaken a case in court. Yet, stations rarely have people who can reliably translate languages such as Bengali, Assamese, Odia or those from the northeast.
According to a police source, most of such cases involve migrant labourers who are not familiar with Hindi. Without generalising, the officer said, many of the cases are related to theft and sexual offences, both of which require special attention. Support is arranged through linguistic institutions or authorised translators. Home guards and ex-servicemen also help when summoned. But arranging this takes time. Sources said waiting for authorised translators often delays the first round of questioning.
A recent case highlighted the issue. During the probe into the murder of a four-year-old child of a migrant worker in Kazhakoottam, police struggled to communicate with the accused. There were inaccuracies even in recording the names. The corrections was formally carried out on the third day. Though they maintain that progress of the case was not affected, officers admit the process would have been smoother with trained translators.
South Zone IG Sparjan Kumar said languages from eastern and northeastern India are the most challenging. “Bengali, Assamese, Odia and northeastern languages pose problems. Hindi can be handled,” he said. He added that many people questioned may not have identity cards, and pronunciations vary widely.
According to him, delays occur because the department relies on only authorised translators. Very few officers in stations can converse in Indian languages other than Hindi.
“Some agencies such as the CBI have professional translators. We handle such situations daily so it becomes difficult. But we do not compromise. Cases are still handled effectively,” Sparjan Kumar said. He added that experts from universities are called in to assist when languages like Arabic are involved. Digital translation tools also help.
Thiruvananthapuram commissioner K Karthik said efforts are under way to maintain a proper record of cases involving non-Malayalam speakers.
“We will begin recording such cases station wise. This will help us better understand criminal trends. We have had Pocso cases and juvenile crimes involving non-Malayalam speakers. A proper record will help us handle such cases better,” he said.