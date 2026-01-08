Language barriers slow police probes as cases involving non-Keralites rise in the state

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With cases involving non-Keralites on the rise, language barriers are increasingly slowing down police investigations across the state. Officers say they often find it difficult to question people who do not speak Malayalam.

Police stations do not have trained translators, as no such post has been created for the department. As a result, officers depend on ad hoc help to record statements. At times Hindi or English-speaking officers are brought in from other units. This works only when the person being questioned speaks those languages.

Police sources said the lack of translators affects accuracy and creates delays at crucial stages of investigation. Even simple details like a person’s name or place of residence are sometimes erroneously recorded. This forces officers to redo statements and re-verify facts. “There are definitely issues arising from the language barrier. We try to manage with all the support we can arrange, but it is not always easy,” a top cop said.

Though most of the cases involve migrant workers, it affects foreign tourists and interstate travellers as well. Police say statements must be accurate because even a small mistake can weaken a case in court. Yet, stations rarely have people who can reliably translate languages such as Bengali, Assamese, Odia or those from the northeast.

According to a police source, most of such cases involve migrant labourers who are not familiar with Hindi. Without generalising, the officer said, many of the cases are related to theft and sexual offences, both of which require special attention. Support is arranged through linguistic institutions or authorised translators. Home guards and ex-servicemen also help when summoned. But arranging this takes time. Sources said waiting for authorised translators often delays the first round of questioning.