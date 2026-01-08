‘Make J B Koshy panel report public’: KCBC

KOCHI: While welcoming Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s statement in a Facebook post that 220 of the 328 recommendations in the Justice J B Koshy Commission report -- including sub-recommendations -- have been implemented, the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) has expressed reservations over a delay in the release of the report.

KCBC, in a statement, said the Christian community has been continually demanding that the Commission report be released and decisions taken after discussions with the representatives of Christian denominations.

KCBC deputy secretary general Fr Thomas Tharayil said, “The government should be prepared to adopt a sincere approach beyond such temporary moves ahead of the elections.”