PJ Joseph likely to try his luck from Kerala's Thodupuzha once again

KOTTAYAM: As political parties began preliminary discussions on probable candidates for various constituencies in the upcoming Assembly elections, Kerala Congress (Joseph) group sources have indicated that party chairman P J Joseph’s is set to contest once again from Thodupuzha constituency.

Although there were speculations about his retirement from parliamentary politics due to health issues, party sources dismissed all such reports.

While Joseph’s son, Apu John Joseph, was previously considered as a potential candidate for Thodupuzha, Joseph has reportedly expressed his desire to contest once more in his constituency. The UDF leadership also supports Joseph’s candidature in this crucial election.

“The party leadership has not yet engaged in discussions regarding candidates. However, questions about the candidacy of a sitting MLA are irrelevant. As party chairman, Joseph has actively participated in several meetings, leading the party from the front in the recent local body elections,” said a Kerala Congress leader. Internal political dynamics in Kerala Congress also warrants P J Joseph’s candidature as there is a growing dissent against a prominent leader consolidating control over the party. Those who oppose this leader fear that he will hijack the party in the absence of Joseph.

Those who support Joseph’s candidature highlighted his impressive track record, having contested from Thodupuzha 11 times and securing victory on 10 occasions.