Prosecution alleges trial court used double standards in acquitting actor Dileep, to appeal verdict

KOCHI: The prosecution has accused the trial court of adopting a partisan and discriminatory approach in evaluating evidence in the 2017 actor abduction and assault case, alleging that it applied different yardsticks when it came to key accused Pulsar Suni and actor Dileep.

The court had last December acquitted Dileep, the eighth accused, saying the prosecution failed to prove the charges against him beyond a reasonable doubt.

However, in the legal opinion it submitted to the government—accessed by TNIE—seeking approval to file an appeal, the prosecution accused the court of adopting “double standards” and alleged that the evidence it presented was appreciated in a “highly unfair, non-judicious, and partisan” manner.

It said a large volume of evidence against Dileep was either ignored, misinterpreted, or deliberately misread to unduly favour him.

The prosecution also said jail sentence and fine imposed on Pulsar Suni and five others were shockingly low and violated the guidelines of the Supreme Court that the trial courts are required to consider while awarding sentences in gang rape cases.

The awarded sentences amounted to bare minimum punishment, the prosecution said, as it also sought to file an appeal on this count.

An official told TNIE that the government had recently granted the nod and the appeal would be filed latest by January 20.

As per the legal opinion, while the court found Pulsar Suni and five others guilty, holding that the prosecution had proven their guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, Dileep and three others were acquitted by applying a different standard of evaluation.