Resuscitated ISL has hobbled Blasters searching for lifeline

KOCHI: The game is on. And Kerala Blasters FC are back in the fray — stepping into a delayed and shortened Indian Super League 2025-26 season with hope, despite feeling hard-pressed by the storm of challenges swirling around.

The league, confirmed by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to kick off on February 14 with all 14 teams in the fray, comes at a make-or-break time for one of the most followed clubs in Indian football — chasing as they are that elusive title after 12 seasons.

But the Blasters return to battle weighed down by the loss of key personnel. Talismanic captain Adrian Luna and Moroccan forward Noah Sadaoui have been loaned to clubs in the Indonesian Super League, casualties of the uncertainty following the postponed kickoff.

Earlier, Portuguese striker Tiago Alves exited after just three months — leaving the squad thinner than fans would have liked.

Yet, the club has decided to hold its ground. “New signings are unlikely in January due to financial constraints. The 25-man squad, including the remaining foreign players, will continue, and academy players may be drafted in if required. Final decisions will be made following the upcoming board meeting,” a club spokesperson told TNIE.

And if departures weren’t enough, the club also has to deal with questions over the fate of its fortress. The Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kaloor, remains caught in unfinished renovation work after the Blasters mutually terminated their agreement with GCDA last September to facilitate upgrades taken up by Reporter Broadcasting Company. The delays have pushed the club into a race against time.