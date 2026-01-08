Woman accuses Wayanad MCH of negligence after post-delivery ordeal

KALPETTA: Serious allegations of medical negligence have been raised against Wayanad Medical College after a cotton cloth allegedly left inside a woman’s body during childbirth emerged on its own 75 days later.
The woman, a native of Pandikadavu in Mananthavady, said she first noticed discomfort soon after being discharged. About 20 days later, when she approached the hospital, doctors reportedly dismissed her complaints, telling her that such pain was common after childbirth and advised her to drink more water. Her condition, however, did not improve.
She alleged that she was examined by two gynaecologists but was not subjected to any diagnostic tests, including scans. “Even when I returned with unbearable pain and severe foul smell, no doctor took my complaints seriously,” she said.
Nearly two-and-a-half months after the delivery, the cotton cloth allegedly came out of her body on its own while she was using the bathroom.
The woman said scanning was conducted only after the cloth emerged. “If proper tests had been done earlier, I would not have had to endure such suffering. I feel fortunate to have survived,” she said, demanding strict action against those responsible.
The delivery took place on October 20, and she was discharged on October 23, following what was described as a healthy childbirth.
Following her complaint, Congress workers staged a protest in front of the medical college superintendent’s office on Wednesday, demanding action against the doctors allegedly involved. A scuffle between the police and protesters led to tense scenes on the campus.
BJP workers also held a protest in front of the District Medical Officer’s (DMO) office. The woman and her family have submitted complaints to Minister O R Kelu and the police, citing medical negligence. The minister’s office confirmed receipt of the complaint, while the Wayanad DMO has announced a probe into the incident.