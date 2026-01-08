Woman accuses Wayanad MCH of negligence after post-delivery ordeal

KALPETTA: Serious allegations of medical negligence have been raised against Wayanad Medical College after a cotton cloth allegedly left inside a woman’s body during childbirth emerged on its own 75 days later.

The woman, a native of Pandikadavu in Mananthavady, said she first noticed discomfort soon after being discharged. About 20 days later, when she approached the hospital, doctors reportedly dismissed her complaints, telling her that such pain was common after childbirth and advised her to drink more water. Her condition, however, did not improve.

She alleged that she was examined by two gynaecologists but was not subjected to any diagnostic tests, including scans. “Even when I returned with unbearable pain and severe foul smell, no doctor took my complaints seriously,” she said.

Nearly two-and-a-half months after the delivery, the cotton cloth allegedly came out of her body on its own while she was using the bathroom.