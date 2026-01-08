Women-hosted event terms lesbian relationships as ‘threat’, slammed in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: A statement made at a symposium held in Kozhikode describing homosexuality as a threat to social stability has triggered widespread criticism and protests. The remark drew strong opposition from human rights groups, women’s organisations, legal experts, academics, and LGBTQ+ collectives, who argued that such views promote exclusion and undermine constitutional values.

The event, organised by the women’s wing of the Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) Markazudawa on the theme ‘Identity, Agency and Politics of Muslim Women,’ was inaugurated by state general secretary C T Ayisha.

However, it was the concluding stance of the symposium on lesbian relationships that sparked an immediate backlash. Human rights groups said the statement promotes stigma and exclusion. “Describing any consensual relationship as a ‘threat’ to society is deeply harmful and has no basis in constitutional morality,” said Anjali, a Kozhikode-based human rights activist. “Such narratives endanger already vulnerable communities.”

Women’s rights organisations also voiced concern, pointing out the contradiction between the symposium’s stated focus on women’s agency and the position taken. “You cannot speak of women’s autonomy while denying bodily and emotional autonomy to lesbian women,” said Shanthi K, coordinator of a state-level women’s collective.