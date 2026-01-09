A butterfly sanctuary takes wings in Aralam

KANNUR: The state government has officially renamed the Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary as the Aralam Butterfly Sanctuary, marking a significant step in conservation efforts. The decision was taken in view of the rich abundance and diversity of butterflies found in the region and the need to preserve their natural habitat.

Following the State Board for Wildlife’s approval and recommendation, the government declared the sanctuary as Kerala’s first ‘Butterfly Sanctuary’, giving it a new identity that reflects its unique ecological importance. The notification of the renaming was published on December 26, 2025.

Aralam Wildlife Warden V Ratheesan said the government is planning to develop a butterfly village by joining four panchayats, including Kelakam, Kanichar, Aralam, and Muzhakunnu, linked to the butterfly sanctuary. He added that various programmes will be organised to promote awareness, conservation, and community participation.

The state government had declared the Aralam Farm area as the Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary, a decision which was officially notified, through a Kerala Gazette publication dated 1984.

The decision, aimed at protecting, propagating, and developing wildlife and its natural environment, marked the beginning of Aralam’s role as a protected wildlife habitat in the state. The sanctuary holds global significance as UNESCO recognised it as part of the World Natural Heritage sites of the Western Ghats.