Fall from grace: Sabarimala thantri Rajeevaru held in gold theft case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a stunning, decisive move that has sent shock waves among Sabarimala devotees across the globe, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the gold theft case arrested the temple’s thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru after hours of interrogation on Friday.

He was later remanded to 14 days of judicial custody and sent to the special sub-jail, Thiruvananthapuram.

The remand report alleged that the thantri played a role in the conspiracy, stating that the gold plates were removed from the temple premises and later brought back with his knowledge and “silent nod”. It said he was present throughout the procedure. Despite the removal of temple articles constituting a violation of rituals and established practices, the thantri failed to intervene. The report further noted that Rajeevaru had maintained close links with the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potti, since 2004.

Rajeevaru, who appeared before the SIT early on Friday morning, was interrogated at a ‘safe house’ in Attingal for hours before being taken to the Crime Branch office at Enchakkal where the arrest was formally recorded at around 2.30pm. ADGP H Venkatesh, who supervises the SIT, was present during the interrogation.

After the arrest, he was taken to the Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital for medical examination, and later produced before the Enquiry Commissioner and Special Judge, Vigilance in Kollam. While being escorted out of the hospital, the priest told the media that he had “done nothing wrong”.

Statements by Potti and former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar, along with the thantri’s travels to Bengaluru and his dealings with sponsor Ramesh Rao and jeweler Govardhan, proved crucial to the investigation.