Fall from grace: Sabarimala thantri Rajeevaru held in gold theft case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a stunning, decisive move that has sent shock waves among Sabarimala devotees across the globe, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the gold theft case arrested the temple’s thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru after hours of interrogation on Friday.
He was later remanded to 14 days of judicial custody and sent to the special sub-jail, Thiruvananthapuram.
The remand report alleged that the thantri played a role in the conspiracy, stating that the gold plates were removed from the temple premises and later brought back with his knowledge and “silent nod”. It said he was present throughout the procedure. Despite the removal of temple articles constituting a violation of rituals and established practices, the thantri failed to intervene. The report further noted that Rajeevaru had maintained close links with the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potti, since 2004.
Rajeevaru, who appeared before the SIT early on Friday morning, was interrogated at a ‘safe house’ in Attingal for hours before being taken to the Crime Branch office at Enchakkal where the arrest was formally recorded at around 2.30pm. ADGP H Venkatesh, who supervises the SIT, was present during the interrogation.
After the arrest, he was taken to the Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital for medical examination, and later produced before the Enquiry Commissioner and Special Judge, Vigilance in Kollam. While being escorted out of the hospital, the priest told the media that he had “done nothing wrong”.
Statements by Potti and former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar, along with the thantri’s travels to Bengaluru and his dealings with sponsor Ramesh Rao and jeweler Govardhan, proved crucial to the investigation.
The probe reportedly revealed financial transactions between the thantri and Potti and found that it was Rajeevaru who had facilitated Potti’s entry into Sabarimala as a sponsor.
Statements from Sabarimala staff indicated that Potti’s influence at the hill shrine grew due to his proximity to the thantri. Potti, who had served as an assistant priest in 2008 at Sabarimala, was later brought back with the influence of the thantri.
Although Rajeevaru’s role had been under a cloud of suspicion from the early stages of the investigation, the SIT proceeded against him with discretion.
DGP: Rajeevaru’s arrest based on clear evidence, witness statements
It has taken the position that the thantri, who receives an honorarium from the TDB, is a public servant and therefore falls under the purview of anti-corruption laws.
In his statement to the SIT, Rajeevaru reportedly said that he knew Potti as a devotee who performed numerous offerings at Sabarimala and as an assistant to the priest.
At the hearing of Padmakumar’s bail plea, the probe team reportedly withheld details of the thantri’s involvement to prevent him from seeking anticipatory bail. Padmakumar had earlier said Rajeevaru shared a close relationship with Potti and that Potti was present at Sabarimala even before he got acquainted with him. Padmakumar also claimed that several individuals regarded as “god-like figures” were involved in the theft.
DGP Ravada Chandrasekhar said Rajeevaru’s arrest was based on clear evidence and witness statements, adding that the SIT conducted a transparent probe under the supervision of the High Court. He said further arrests could follow if additional evidence emerged.
Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan said the investigation should be allowed to reach its conclusion, maintaining that the SIT probe was on the right track. He said he had nothing specific to say about the thantri’s arrest.