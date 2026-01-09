Giants, dwarfs under one roof: Expo of indigenous cattle sparks curiosity

KOZHIKODE: Barely rising to an adult’s waist and often mistaken for a calf even at full age, the Punganur cow — one of the rarest and smallest cattle breeds in the world — has become a star of an indigenous cattle exhibition in Kozhikode. At just 97 cm tall, this tiny breed from Andhra Pradesh has caught the fancy of visitors and farmers alike at the Southern Dairy and Food Conclave being held at the Calicut Trade Centre in the district.

The exhibition features an extraordinary range of cattle breeds from across India, from the country’s smallest cows to some of the largest. Gir from Gujarat, Punganur from Chittoor in Andhra, Kankrej from Gujarat, Krishna Valley from northern Karnataka, Kapila from Maharashtra, Rathi from Rajasthan, Sahiwal from the Punjab-Haryana region, and Tharparkar from the Thar desert are among the major attractions. Kerala’s own Vechur cattle, Kasaragod dwarf cattle and Red Sindhi also feature prominently.

Among them, the Gir stand out for their massive build, rounded foreheads, and long, drooping ears. Also known as Desan, Bhod, Kathiawari and Surti. At the other end of the spectrum are the Punganur, Vechur and Kasaragod dwarf. Punganur cattle yield around two litres of milk per day. The Krishna Valley breed produce around three litres a day, and are primarily reared for agricultural work and draught purposes rather than dairy production.

Several goat breeds — Jamunapari, Sirohi, Canadian Pygmy and Silky goats among them — have also been brought for the exhibition. Silky goats are drawing admiration for their long, soft hair that covers the entire body, and gentle temperament. The Canadian Pygmy, extremely small and calm, can be reared in limited spaces. Sirohi goats are known for their strong disease resistance. Jamunapari goats are recognised as the highest milk-producing goat breed in India.