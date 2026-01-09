IUML cosying up to Kanthapuram group

KOZHIKODE: In a curious development that can have far-reaching political ramifications, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is extending an olive branch to the Sunni group led by Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar, which has been a solid support base of the CPM for decades.
During the public reception given to the Kerala Yathra led by Kanthapuram at Areekode on Wednesday, IUML leader and Malappuram district panchayat president P A Jabbar Haji showered encomiums on the Sunni leader, hailing him as ‘Sultanul Ulama’, a term usually used only by die-hard Kanthapuram followers. Haji asserted that Kanthapuram is the leader of not a group, but of the entire community. Underlying the need for working unitedly for the community, he said Kanthapuram too had spoken about such a unity.
Referring to Kanthapuram’s intervention in the case of Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya who was sentenced to death by a Yemen court, Haji said Kanthapuram could accomplish a task that was beyond the reach of even diplomats. He also praised Syed Ebrahim Khaleel Al Bukhari, the Yathra’s deputy leader, for revolutionising education in Malappuram.
Hinting at the developing cosy relationship between the IUML and Kanthapuram group, Haji said thousands of Kerala Muslim Jamaath workers had reacted positively when he extended his hands (during election campaign). “This attitude should continue,” said Haji.
The League leader had previously locked horns with Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama and its president Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal.
The Kanthapuram Sunni group is considered the arch enemy of the Samastha and the IUML ever since the Samastha split in 1989. However, recent political developments have brought the enemies closer. It was reported that IUML workers had enthusiastically participated when the Yathra arrived at Nadapuram in Kozhikode.
Party leaders attended receptions in Kannur, Kozhikode and Malappuram, a clear departure from the past. It may be recalled that there were protests against the late IUML leader E Ahamed after he attended a programme organised by the Kanthapuram group.
IUML is getting closer to Kanthapuram as a warning to Samastha, which has drifted away from the party.
On the other hand, the Kanthapuram group is unhappy with the CPM, which is accused of toeing a soft Hindutva line. It is believed a good chunk of the Sunnis loyal to Kanthapuram voted against the CPM in the local body elections.
The relationship further vitiated with the repeated ‘communal’ remarks from SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan. Khaleel Al Bukhari had asked the government to take appropriate action against Vellappally. The IUML’s move to reach out to Kanthapuram may bring further embarrassment to the CPM, which remains clueless on how to win back Muslim votes.