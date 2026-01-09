IUML cosying up to Kanthapuram group

KOZHIKODE: In a curious development that can have far-reaching political ramifications, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is extending an olive branch to the Sunni group led by Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar, which has been a solid support base of the CPM for decades.

During the public reception given to the Kerala Yathra led by Kanthapuram at Areekode on Wednesday, IUML leader and Malappuram district panchayat president P A Jabbar Haji showered encomiums on the Sunni leader, hailing him as ‘Sultanul Ulama’, a term usually used only by die-hard Kanthapuram followers. Haji asserted that Kanthapuram is the leader of not a group, but of the entire community. Underlying the need for working unitedly for the community, he said Kanthapuram too had spoken about such a unity.

Referring to Kanthapuram’s intervention in the case of Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya who was sentenced to death by a Yemen court, Haji said Kanthapuram could accomplish a task that was beyond the reach of even diplomats. He also praised Syed Ebrahim Khaleel Al Bukhari, the Yathra’s deputy leader, for revolutionising education in Malappuram.

Hinting at the developing cosy relationship between the IUML and Kanthapuram group, Haji said thousands of Kerala Muslim Jamaath workers had reacted positively when he extended his hands (during election campaign). “This attitude should continue,” said Haji.

The League leader had previously locked horns with Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama and its president Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal.