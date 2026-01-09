Kerala HC awards Rs 10 lakh compensation to NRI falsely held in 2018 chain-robbery case

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has ordered a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to V K Thajudheen, an NRI who was illegally arrested by police in connection with a gold-robbery case in 2018, resulting in his detention for over 50 days and loss of livelihood.

The Thalassery man had come to Kerala on short leave to conduct his daughter’s marriage. It was during this time that he was falsely implicated in a chain-snatching case, arrested, and placed in judicial custody for a period of 54 days. This ordeal led to an additional 23 days of imprisonment in Qatar for failure to report for duty, ultimately costing him his job.

The court issued its order on a petition filed by Thajudheen, his wife and three children, all residents of Thalassery, seeking damages. Speaking on the development, Thajudheen told TNIE, “The incident robbed me of my health, my wealth, my time, my goodwill, my name, my life… I’m glad that the case has come to an end and in my favour, though my troubles remain.”

Counsel for the petitioners, T Asaf Ali, submitted that on July 11, 2018, while returning home from Thajudheen’s sister’s house, a police team led by P Biju, then sub-inspector of Chakkarakkal police station, flagged down the petitioners’ car at Kadirur, near their residence. The petitioners were asked to assist the police in freeing their jeep, which was stuck in mud, and they complied. However, Thajudheen, who suffered from back pain, remained in the car. Despite being informed of his medical condition, officers Biju and Yogesh allegedly dragged him out of the vehicle and forcibly took photographs of him using their phones.